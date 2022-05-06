American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

