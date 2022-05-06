Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 9.59%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

