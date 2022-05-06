American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 3,602 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Relx by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.35) to GBX 2,730 ($34.10) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.48) to GBX 2,650 ($33.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.67.

Relx stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

