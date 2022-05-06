American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,821 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,852,000 after buying an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 712,353 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 576,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 20.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 942,240 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.20 ($4.42) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.58) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.11) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.47) target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

