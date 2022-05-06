American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 14,460 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,364.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 123,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 118,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Bank by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 108,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,026,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after buying an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBHC opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. National Bank’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

