American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,395 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cadence Bank worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NYSE CADE opened at $25.83 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.