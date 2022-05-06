American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,239 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $101.07 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.