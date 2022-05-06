State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 17,558 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.42% of The Hackett Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 464.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,392,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $763.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The Hackett Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.