State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

ARWR opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

