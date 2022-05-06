CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,276 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,338 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.