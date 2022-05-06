State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EXPO opened at $90.25 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

