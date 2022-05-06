Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

