CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,705 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $109.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.61 and a fifty-two week high of $247.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.54.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

