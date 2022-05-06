State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 72.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,267 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 849,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 826,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 240,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $3,806,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.