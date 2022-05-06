World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

NYSE:WWE opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

