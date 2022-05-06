State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,536,012.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,395,449 shares of company stock worth $80,882,203 over the last three months.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

NYSE SNAP opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

