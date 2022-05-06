State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,182,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 876,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.98 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.96. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

