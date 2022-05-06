Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,357 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Harmonic worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Harmonic by 25.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $187,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

HLIT stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.94 million, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

