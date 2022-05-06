Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.