State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.25 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

