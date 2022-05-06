State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 577 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $127.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $184.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.05.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. Novanta’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

