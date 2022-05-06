State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 411 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,299. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

