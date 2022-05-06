State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,563 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,298,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,704,000 after acquiring an additional 809,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,181,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,015,000 after acquiring an additional 480,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

