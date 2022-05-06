State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,643 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Maximus by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.78 and a 12-month high of $94.79.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

