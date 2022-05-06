State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,217 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Skillz were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $852.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SKLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

