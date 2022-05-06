Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Balchem by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $118.71 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.