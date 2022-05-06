Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 206,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 20.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 135,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $8,567,000. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

