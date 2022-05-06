State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.02 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGCP. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 12,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,302,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 5,705,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,370 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth $27,281,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 19.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 767,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,407,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.