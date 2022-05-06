State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in RLI by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in RLI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 211,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in RLI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.40. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $119.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

