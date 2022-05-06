State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,450 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Andersons worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,060,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

