Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

TRNO stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.