CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

In related news, Director Marty Casteel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SFNC stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.