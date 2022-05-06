Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,020 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Costamare were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Costamare in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Costamare by 83.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

