CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 524 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after buying an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after buying an additional 822,748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after buying an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 672,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 380.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 571,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 452,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 314.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

