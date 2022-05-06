State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 642 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 102.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 47,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 70.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

