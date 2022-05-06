State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 37,521 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,521 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

