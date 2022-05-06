Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Update

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 936,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of TRI opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 54,243 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

