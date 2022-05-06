The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
NYSE GAB opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.