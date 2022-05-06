The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE GAB opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,522,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 102,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 220,154 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,690 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,083,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 913,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,792 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

