Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $451.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.21. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,320 shares of company stock valued at $33,075,171. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $192,869,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after purchasing an additional 240,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

