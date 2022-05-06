Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

