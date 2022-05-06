Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

COHN opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Cohen & Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (Get Rating)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

