Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Shares of DKILY stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.