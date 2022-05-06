Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

