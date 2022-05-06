The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 692,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 220,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

GAB stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.