inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 140,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
INTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
