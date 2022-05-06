inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 140,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

INTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get inTEST alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.