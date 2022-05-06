Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$26.24 and last traded at C$26.33. 274,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,238,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.53.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.