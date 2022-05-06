Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.42

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $83.42 and last traded at $90.58, with a volume of 70015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.48.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.