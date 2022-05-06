Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.34

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 25291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
NWBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.07%.
In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
