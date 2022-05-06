Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.72

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.72 and last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 608069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Cormark increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.17.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$905.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$103,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,354.86. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Insiders have sold a total of 152,225 shares of company stock worth $801,247 in the last three months.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.