Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from CHF 92 to CHF 84. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Logitech International traded as low as $62.32 and last traded at $64.28, with a volume of 2906990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $112,570,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth $47,819,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $41,947,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $40,153,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

